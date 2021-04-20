Is Napier City Council rejecting Māori wards?

Councillors at Napier City Council

Where Napier City Council is standing on establishing Maori wards appears to be up in the air.

According to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta's office, Napier City Council won't be considering creating Māori wards next year.

Instead, Napier City Council would hold off for another four years before considering it, the minister's office said.

But Mahuta yesterday told Te Āo Mārama News "now is the time" for Māori community groups to urge local councils to consider their interests.

And a source from a local iwi authority in Ahuriri - Te Taiwhenua ō Whanganui ā Orotu - was shocked the iwi was not notified about Napier's decision.

Te Āo Mārama News understands seven hapū representatives who have the iwi mandate are now holding a meeting today with Napier City Council and Mayor Kirsten Wise to ask them to revisit their decision.

Formal decision

But a Napier City Council spokesperson said it hasn't made a formal decision, despite what Mahuta's office said.

The council has recently formed a “new activity” Te Waka Rangaū that will enable these discussions and engagement to proceed, the spokesperson said.

But the local iwi is not budging, following the central government passing legislation to remove public polls over Māori ward decisions under the 2001 Local Electoral Act. All councils must decide by May 21, ahead of the 2022 local body elections, whether they will introduce Māori wards.

Despite other councils carrying out this process, such as Napier's neighbour, Hastings District Council, Napier City Council and its Māori committee decided on April 9 it would "learn from other councils' approaches". Napier believes the May 21 cutoff date for a representation review set by the central government is too soon.