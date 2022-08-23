Nash determined to bring wood processing home

High-rise wooden buildings, wood biofuel and zero net emissions are all potential developments in this country if more timber is processed here, instead of being sent offshore.

Forestry Minister Stuart Nash has a plan to give the processing industry a big government boost.

Nash told industry leaders at the Wood Council Awards the government wanted to secure timber supplies because bottlenecks in the supply chain from Asia slowed construction during the pandemic.

But low-carbon, value-added products were the future if the sector was to grow, Nash said.

“This roadmap will lead to a future where high-rise buildings are built with engineered wood, where our planes, trains and boats are powered with fuel derived from wood [biofuel], and a range of products, such as pharmaceuticals, are also produced from our forests.”

The Crown would work with iwi, unions and commercial interests to research and develop new timber species, with it even directly investing in nurseries and new sawmills, according to the Forestry and Wood Processing Industry Transformation Plan.

“We need to move from a commodity resource producer to creating high value, low carbon products and jobs for Kiwis – all of which are vital to our ongoing economic recovery.”

Presence in international markets woul be established to market New Zealand-made products and timber could be produced end to end, rather than heading overseas as logs, only to be sent back as timber for New Zealand construction projects.

Zeroing in on net zero emissions

“The ITP is the first strategy dedicated to boosting the forestry and wood processing sector in over a decade," Nash said.

"It responds to some long-standing challenges by seeking to increase domestic wood processing and diversify our production forests and exports.”

Replacement products, which are less carbon intensive than traditional materials like steel and cement, would help get the government to its net zero emissions by the 2050 climate change target.

“This will drive the production of new low emissions products and energy sources to underpin and support our transition to net zero emissions by 2050.”

The minister’s relationship with Māori forestry has been strained in recent months after he and Climate Minister James Shaw were forced to dump a plan to cut radiata pine from the government’s Emissions Trading Scheme, a plan iwi said would cost billions of dollars.

The proposal is out for public and industry consultation until September 30.

“This is a significant step forward for forestry and wood processing in New Zealand. The plan launched today recognises how pivotal the sector will be in our future, so it’s important New Zealanders have their say on this plan,” Nash said.