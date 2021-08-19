Nation grimly awaits Delta’s dawn

Ironically, given the Covid-19 outbreak in Australia, Australia has just closed its quarantine-free bubble with Aotearoa, the Northern Territory declaring this country a Covid hotspot.

This follows Health director-general Ashley Bloomfield’s expectation of more cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and locations of interest increasing to 69 locations as far back as August 3 or the start date of the trans-Tasman travel bubble.

That shows the coronavirus has been quietly circulating for some weeks.

A modelling expert warns if the source of the virus can't be identified, the country could face weeks of lockdown.

A new case with a link to the border has been picked up and officials are scrambling to determine whether the woman is linked to the current Auckland outbreak.

Late yesterday the Ministry of Health revealed three new cases. Two are linked to the current cluster, while one, a woman in her 60s, is linked to a border case.

Officials are carrying out interviews to establish any connection which could provide a breakthrough in containing the current outbreak, while no link could mean a separate outbreak itself.

Key test results may reveal whether the Auckland strain is the same as three recent cases in MIQ who had the NSW variant. It has been identified as the NSW Delta - but no match for it has yet been found in New Zealand.

If it is not one of the remaining three to be tested, and no link from the woman in her 60s is established with the outbreak, a massive hunt will start to re-check all those who recently arrived from Australia.

The current total of community cases is 10.

Eight are linked to the first case reported on Tuesday, a 58-year-old tradesman from Devonport who travelled to Coromandel town over the weekend with his wife, who was fully vaccinated and returned two negative tests. One of the latest cases has been linked to a border case but not yet the latest outbreak.

Four of the cases are in a North Shore flat together - one a fully-vaccinated nurse at Auckland City Hospital and another a teacher at Avondale College, the country's third-largest high school.

Today may yet prove to be one of those days that become legends to tamariki.

They may learn the Delta epidemic has spread more widely than feared and that the lockdown has to be extended, once again putting jobs in jeopardy.

They will see how dependent people are on the daily dose of live-streamed government announcements that affect their very lives.

Many, aged over 12, are now legally required to wear masks in supermarkets, in taxis or using other essential services or outside.

Today the police were joining in commentary with their wry Twitter comment:

Who wants to play a game?

Go home, stay home.



You’re it. — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) August 18, 2021

Demand and disputes

Locations of interest have widened to large-scale events including a church gathering of more than 200 people, along with pubs, bars, the Auckland Casino, a lecture at AUT and a large high school – and it is spreading among young people.

If the Delta variant has been in the community for at least two weeks, modelling experts believe by the time the first case was discovered on Tuesday up to 120 people could have been infected.

However, Bloomfield notes that no hint of an outbreak has come from tests during that time or from wastewater samples.

The Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard had his own Twitter contribution.

Advice worth reissuing pic.twitter.com/X8f0yJxfRV — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) August 18, 2021

Testing sites in Auckland and the Coromandel were busy again this morning, after yesterday’s long queues with some people waiting eight hours for a test.

Meanwhile anxiety is evident with busy testing sites in Auckland and the Coromandel. In the long queues, some people are waiting eight hours for a test.

More than 300 cars lined up for about two kilometres around College, Exmouth and Lake Rd for testing at the Northcote centre.

But there are some who aren’t on board with Bloomfield. On day one of the lockdown, many Auckland residents felt they’d be better off waiting it out in their holiday homes outside the city. Their indifference to possibility of spreading the highly infectious Delta variant was curbed at iwi and police checkpoints.

Two men, aged 49 and 36, who protested outside TVNZ’s Auckland headquarters with about 50 anti-vaxxers, will face charges under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 and one under the Search and Surveillance Act.

A 52-year-old woman is due to appear in the court on August 25, facing one charge under both acts.