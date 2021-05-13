National deputy leader Shane Reti stands by Judith Collins' views

National deputy leader Shane Reti has defended his leader Judith Collins after emotions boiled over during a debate in Parliament yesterday.

Yesterday Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi was ejected from Parliament for a second time - this time in protest at National's opinion on the He Puapua report.

It comes after National attacked the Labour government over the proposed Māori health authority, among other policies. The report was debated in the chamber by National leader Judith Collins up against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday.

Waititi protested that Collins incited racism in claiming the government is pursuing a “two-system, separatist agenda” for Māori by stealth.

But Reti says his leader was looking to unite and not divide.

“We don’t need these sort of actions to get votes. We’ll stand on our track record and our policies. This is an invitation to open a nationwide discussion about core constitutional and foundational ambitions that the government wants to have. We just continue to think it should be a discussion for all New Zealanders, not suddenly appearing two weeks before a cabinet paper.”