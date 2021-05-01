National leader accuses Labour of attempting to sneak through separate systems for Māori

Photo / File

National Party leader Judith Collins has accused the Labour Party of attempting to set up separate systems for Māori by "stealth", according to an RNZ report.

The remarks were reportedly made in a speech by Collins to party members in Auckland today.

"So, my message to Labour is this: New Zealand cannot and will not accept the implementation of two systems by stealth," RNZ reported Collins as saying.

"If Labour believes that the Treaty intended two systems for everything, and that this is the model we want in 2021, then this is a fundamental change to our society. We cannot accept this via a health reform, via Māori wards, and via justice changes."

Collins reportedly said these are issues that need to be part of a national conversation.