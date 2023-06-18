National to make gang membership an 'aggravating factor' in court sentencing

Source / File

National plans to make membership of a gang an "aggravating factor" in sentencing if it's elected government, Christopher Luxon says.

“Gangs have been an unwelcome part of New Zealand's criminal landscape for decades, but in recent years, their numbers and the level of violence they perpetrate have seen a significant and alarming rise, Luxon said Sunday in a continuation of the party's 'tough on gangs' electioneering.

“Just this week we have seen gang members effectively take control of the town Ōpōtiki, forcing schools to close and bus services to be cancelled. This is unacceptable."

The National Party leader claims gangs are now recruiting around "twice as fast as the police" and says in five police districts there are now more gang members than police officers.

“These gangs pose a grave threat to New Zealand society," Luxon says.

“That is why a National government I lead will make gang membership an aggravating factor in sentencing so that gang members will face tougher consequences for their crimes.

“Aggravating factors acknowledge that in some cases, the circumstances surrounding a crime may inflict greater harm upon their victims, and so warrant stronger sentences."

He says judges will be required to consider this when determining a sentence.

"In practice, it means offenders who are known members of criminal gangs will likely face tougher sentences for crime."

Earlier this week, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi emphasised the role iwi and hapū perform in de-escalating gang situations and the complexities involved in these matters, while discussing political and media commentary surrounding the tangi of a gang leader in Ōpōtiki.