National MP demands government does more to stop gang violence

Gangs have been at the centre of national debate this week following accusations of a wild gang party held at a Kāinga Ora statehouse that badly frightened neighbours.

Gang leaders have also been praised for their proactive approach to vaccinations but critics have said that the government is allowing them to do whatever they want on their trips to convince their members to get vaxxed.

A video being sent to gang members features leaders from gangs across the rohe urging them to make an informed decision on vaccination, and to make the best decision for their whānau.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson hosted the King Cobra gang at his marae in South Auckland and says it was a great event. However, working with gangs has its risks, especially when it comes to politics.

The government is part of the picture when it comes to urging this country's top gangsters to up vaccination rates but concerns that gangs have free rein is building.



National's Simeon Brown says, "Look, get vaccinated, but please stop the violence that you perpetrate."

Stop the violence

He says the gangs are "peddling meth" and using firearms violence in the community. The National Police and Corrections spokesperson says "these leaders have a role to play in actually stopping that."

In a New Zealand Herald article, a Whangarei couple described a Black Power party next door at a Kāinga Ora statehouse as "horrific". Housing Associate Minister and Police Minister Poto Williams said "arrests have been made."

Now the state housing provider is under fire after receiving complaints of anti-social behaviour and choosing not to follow through with evictions

Williams told media, "Kainga Ora works really hard to try to resolve those issues with other agencies" when asked why bad tenants haven't been evicted. She called it a "difficult situation" and said the alternative could mean homelessness.

She was echoing comments from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who, in Monday's Beehive press conference said: "Once you're evicting someone from state housing in that way there are very few options left."