National MP Hamish Walker confesses to leaking Covid patient information

National MP Hamish Walker confessed to leaking private health information regarding active Covid-19 cases to the media.

National party leader Todd Muller has since requested Walker to cooperate with investigating officer Michael Heron QC as to how this information was made public.

Todd Muller advised Walker that leaking the information to the media was an error of judgement.

In the meantime, Walker's Forestry, Land Information and Associate Tourism portfolio responsibilities have been transferred to Ian McKelvie.

Hamish Walker remains the MP for Clutha-Southland.

Todd Muller has refrained from making further comment due to the ongoing investigation.

