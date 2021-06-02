National not sold on Māori history curriculum

National education spokesman Paul Goldsmith has come out with a scathing assessment of Labour's draft Aotearoa New Zealand's Histories curriculum, which puts a Māori lens on New Zealand's history.

"They risk rendering our history as a simple division between oppressors and victims."

The new curriculum will be taught to all children from Years 0-10 from next year and is centred on three "big ideas" - Māori history, the impact of colonisation, and the exercise of power.

National agrees teaching New Zealand history to students should be a core part of the curriculum, "but we have serious concerns around elements of the current proposal, National’s education spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. Goldsmith is himself a trained historian.

“Aotearoa New Zealand’s histories are designed to be taught every year from years 1 to 10, with the same three ‘big ideas’ repeated and explored each year.

Boring the students?

"Repeating and exploring the same themes for 10 years is a recipe for boredom and disengagement. Māori history, colonisation, and the effects of power in our country, year in year out, will elicit only groans by years 6 or 7 unless the teacher is a miracle worker."

"The three ‘big ideas’ are themselves too narrow. They don’t do justice to our rich and multi-layered history in this country," he says.

But on the ground in South Auckland at one of the biggest primary schools in the country at Finlayson Park School, they are very much focused on deciding how to implement the new curriculum, with Māori history at the heart of the subject.

Finlayson Park School principal Shirley Maihi says, "I think it's well overdue but I think each kura will design their stories or their histories for their kura as per what the community knowledge is and how it pertains to the community that belongs to that school."

Lola Fonoti, who is a Samoan language teacher at the Kura, is also a big advocate for students to learn Māori history.

"Teaching Māori history in the curriculum is a very important part of our learning. Because back home where we grew up in the Pacific, we have our histories, with our fathers and our forefathers before us, it's very important for us."