National Party Deputy Leader welcomes new mokopuna

Dr Shane Reti took to his social media platforms to welcome the newest member of his whānau, Niko.
Posting a photo of him engaging in a hongi with his new mokopuna, Dr Reti shared his congratulations with his whānau on the arrival of “another blessing”.
"Tēnā aku mokopuna, a Niko," Dr Reti posted on Sunday.
"Here is Niko at one day old and his first hongi with Papa Shane. Congratulations to the family. Another blessing."
