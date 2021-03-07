National Party Deputy Leader welcomes new mokopuna

By Whatitiri Te Wake
Source:  Dr Shane Reti / Facebook

Dr Shane Reti took to his social media platforms to welcome the newest member of his whānau, Niko.

Posting a photo of him engaging in a hongi with his new mokopuna, Dr Reti shared his congratulations with his whānau on the arrival of “another blessing”.

"Tēnā aku mokopuna, a Niko," Dr Reti posted on Sunday.

"Here is Niko at one day old and his first hongi with Papa Shane. Congratulations to the family. Another blessing."

 

