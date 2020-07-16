National reshuffle sees Māori MPs back on front bench

This morning's reshuffle sees Māori MPs Simon Bridges promoted to No.4 with Dr Shane Reti in at No.5 on National's front bench.

National's new leader Judith Collins made the announcement this morning reaffirming Dr Shane Reti's promotion after being given the Health portfolio yesterday.

Bridges has been given the Foreign Affairs and Justice portfolios, with Collins saying, "He's a very hardworking MP and he's highly intelligent."

Upon returning from a short break from the House, former National Party leader Todd Muller will return to National's front bench taking on the Trade portfolio.

List MP Nicola Willis has moved up to No.13, picking up the Education portfolio from Nikki Kaye.