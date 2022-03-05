National to stand candidates in Māori seats

Photo / File

National will stand candidates in the Māori seats in next year's election almost 20 years after last doing so, party leader Christopher Luxon says.

The move marks a major departure for the party that has previously said it would abolish the Māori seats once historic treaty claims are settled.

"Māori have done incredibly well under National, if you think about the Treaty settlements, the Māori economy that unleashed and is booming, and even the outcomes we got with Māori education," Luxon told Newshub Nation on Saturday.

The National leader said he recognised his party has work to do to gain Māori support.

"I have been quite clear in my Treaty of Waitangi remarks and iwi leader forums, Māori can do well under National and I need to be clear about that and make my case about it. I appreciate we have a lot of work to do but we should get on and get going with that."