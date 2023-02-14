National State of Emergency declared

The carnage from last night's cyclone in the Waikato on Waikare Rd. Photo / Supplied

The Government has declared a National State of Emergency, to assist in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty, signed the declaration at 8.43am with the Prime Minister, and the Opposition spokesperson for emergency management, both supportive of the declaration.

This is only the third time in New Zealand history that a National State of Emergency has been declared.

“This is an unprecedented weather event that is having major impacts across much of the North Island,” McAnulty said.

The declaration will apply to the six regions that have already declared a local State of Emergency: Te Tai Tokerau, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawke's Bay.

"The local leadership, CDEM (civil defence emergency management) groups, and emergency responders in all of the affected areas have been doing an outstanding job, but the widespread damage caused by this cyclone means we need a National declaration to support them." McAnulty added.

This declaration will enable the Government to provide additional resources as they are needed, and set the priorities across the country for the response.

"This declaration gives us the ability to coordinate further resources for affected regions. I want to emphasise that the Government has already been surging support and resources to the regions for some days.”