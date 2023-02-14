National State of Emergency declared as Gabrielle continues to move down the country

The carnage from last night's cyclone in the Waikato on Waikare Rd. Photo / Supplied

A National State of Emergency has been declared for just the third time in the history of Aotearoa.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McNaulty made the declaration just before 9am this morning.

Before signing the declaration, he advised Prime Minister Christ Hipkins and the National spokesperson for emergency management, who both supported the declaration.

The declaration will apply to the six regions that have already declared a local state of emergency: Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Hawke's Bay.

“This is an unprecedented weather event that is having major impacts across much of the North Island,” Kieran McAnulty said.

“Since Sunday, the National Emergency Agency (NEMA) has been in close contact with local civil defence emergency management (CDEM) teams of affected areas to assess the need for a declaration of a state of National Emergency.

“NEMA has been giving advice to myself and the Prime Minister on the need for a national state of emergency, based on the assessments of the local teams, and until now the advice has been that it was not necessary.

“NEMA met with the affected CDEM groups. Based on feedback from the groups and NEMA, I consider that the criteria have now been met and a national state of emergency would be beneficial.

“The local leadership, CDEM groups, and emergency responders in all of the affected areas have been doing an outstanding job but the widespread damage caused by this cyclone means we need a national declaration to support them.

More help for affected regions

“This declaration will enable the government to support the affected regions, provide additional resources as needed, and help set the priorities across the country for the response.

“A national state of emergency gives the national controller legal authority to apply resources across the country in support of a national level response.

“This declaration gives us the ability to co-ordinate further resources for affected regions. I want to emphasise that the government has already been giving support and resources to the regions for some days.”