National states of emergency end for some regions

The national states of emergency have ended for Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Tararua but will remain in place for Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay.

Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty said Friday morning that the regions where the state of emergency has been lifted will now shift to a "national transition period", effective immediately.

He said NEMA, which has responsibility for emergency management across Aotearoa, is considering whether the state of emergency should also end in Wairarapa.

A national transition period will allow local Civil Defence teams to organise clearing roads and disposing of dangerous materials and other activities involved in the early stages of the recovery.

It also enables remedial works to be carried out, for example, to restore access to cut-off properties or make temporary infrastructure repairs.

“It’s going to be a long haul, and we are committed to a locally-led recovery, supported by central government. The transition period will ensure the planning is coordinated for building back better," said McAnulty.