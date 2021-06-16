National urges government to rethink land designation restrictions

National deputy leader Dr Shane Reti is echoing calls by hapū leaders in the far north and Dame Whina Cooper’s daughter, Kuia Hine Puru, to halt the 'Significant Natural Areas' (SNA) legislation the government and the Greens are working on.

“If Labour is not careful, this will be their foreshore and seabed moment,” Reti says.

The SNA’s legislation essentially restricts what landowners can do with their whenua in areas that the local council deems significant, Reti says the government has not canvassed iwi effectively.

“We understand the principle of protecting indigenous diversity, biodiversity, that’s what the principle of an SNA is. But it very clearly has been poorly communicated to the community, both Māori and non-Māori, because in the shape it is at the moment it looks like a variation of a land grab whereby private land is re-zoned and re-designated under the umbrella of protecting indigenous biodiversity.”

'One of the biggest land marches in years'

“Māori and non-Māori marching side by side saying no, this is not right. This is a land grab. As I say, if they’re not careful, this will be their foreshore and seabed and it will bite them."

"This needs to be much more carefully thought out, and I don’t buy the argument that only 60% has been designated, let that continue to proceed and we’ll pause on the 40%, I don’t buy that. Stop the whole lot and we’ll bring something to the community that makes sense.”

Read more

Dame Whina Cooper's daughter says SNA means SNAtch Māori lands

Hapū leaders ask Far North council to pull the brake on development-stopping land designation

Māori landowners in Far North worry over council 'land grab'