National wants trans-Tasman bubble plan started immediately

National Party leader Todd Muller is urging government action on the trans-Tasman bubble.

He says the coalition government needs to put forward a timeline for the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble immediately to allow businesses to plan for the future.

"There is no visibility on the government's timelines or proposed working arrangement that might see reciprocal travel between our two countries start any time soon. This is bad news for New Zealand's tourism operators and our hospitality sector."

Muller's call comes following continued calls byNew Zealand First leader Winston Peters to establish a trans-Tasman bubble between the two countries.