National's early childhood education plan 'long overdue'- economist

Māori economics expert Professor Matt Roskruge says it is encouraging to have early childhood education discussed by political parties but says National's policy released at the weekend could have been better.

"I've got two kids under five in care and it's expensive. I think we spend $400 a week and they're only in there for four days. So I think any support would be really welcome. When you're thinking about people on minimum wage, you're looking at like three hours a day that people have to work to afford the childcare per kid.

"I think it's long overdue that political parties started to talk about early childcare. National's approach is probably a little bit smaller than you would have liked to see. It would be neat to see them expand on it but it's cool to see them start the conversation."

$75 a week

If National wins this year's election, it plans to introduce a Family Boost package, which would give a 25% rebate to an annual limit of $3900 for families earning under $140,000. This would mean up to $75 per week to offset childcare costs.

Christopher Luxon said at a visit to an Auckland ECE today that it would bring meaningful change to low and middle-income whānau, including those involved in kōhanga rReo.

"Some lower-income families are assisted through some subsidies but they still have to pay for childcare. It's a big part of their income as well. So it's a really fair system that actually means that everyone keeps all the entitlements that they've got, even the government's newly announced thing before Christmas, that all stays in place. This is on top of that.

"It is a really, really dire situation out there for families who are trying to wrestle with how they pay a new rent increase. And then the food costs and the school costs and the kids' costs and also they get hit with a car bill. And they get completely wiped out."

Roskruge says in the current climate, many whānau will miss out with a relatively low ceiling. However, those who do qualify will be better off nonetheless.

'Meaningful contribution'

"Scarily, $140,000 is not too much per household now. A lot of people will be knocking on the door if both family members are working there but still $75 is a tank of gas, or that's a day's groceries. But no, I think 75 bucks is actually quite a meaningful contribution that would be really well received."

Luxon says the policy is a "win, win, win" situation for parents who need financial relief and also need the flexibility to work longer hours to make ends meet.

"This is about giving parents choice so that, if they choose to work more hours, they can, knowing their child will be incredibly well looked after, and encourages people to get back into the workforce. And we've got a lot of job shortages across New Zealand at the moment.n

"If you're on an average income in New Zealand, these days, life is hard. Interest rates are going up, you have to find hundreds of dollars more each and every fortnight just to pay your mortgage rates, rents are going up, food prices are going up, school uniforms are going up, everything's going up."