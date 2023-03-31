Native bees win NZ bug of the year award but new threat awaits them

Out of the 24 nominees for the first New Zealand Bug of the Year award, the native bee, Ngaro Huruhuru, has just been crowned the inaugural winner.

Other nominees included lacewings, the giraffe weevil, Australasian Green Shield Bug and more.

However, the 28 species of native bees in Aotearoa are under threat from a toxic pesticide which the Ministry of Primary Industries is seeking approval to use to control a foreign brown marmorated stink bug.

A hearing on the use of Actara, a highly toxic neonicotinoid pesticide, which is banned in the EU, is being held today by the Environmental Protection Agency, (EPA).

Native bee expert Dr Ngaire Hart (Ngāti Wai), who wrote her PhD thesis on native bees, says they are 28 species worth protecting.

“Native bees and native plants evolved together over time, so they’re intricately connected in a way that we don’t even understand," she says. "So they make up that fabric of our forests and of our environment.”

Often overlooked

She says bees are important, providing medicinal properties and as essential pollinators.

“As far as I’m aware, even within the scientific community, our knowledge of native bees is quite limited.

“Native bees thrive where ecology is healthy and strong. I want them in my backyard when I go to get a kai. I want them if they are there. If my backyard is fine there are no toxins there.

“What I have observed, over 20 years now of working with native bees is that they’re often overlooked. They’re small and black and get mistaken for wasps and flies, Maybe it’s about raising awareness, getting discussions going, having a chat."