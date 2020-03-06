Native tree planting boost for Northland hāpu and iwi

Northland hapū and iwi are set to receive more than $1.18 million in grants to restore whenua and moana under the government's One Billion Trees programme, Forestry Minister Shane Jones says.

Native tree planting on about 1,000 hectares of land from northern Hokianga to Kaitaia will receive a boost after Te Waka Pūpuri Pūtea Trust was granted $499,200 for its new Kahutia-a-Nuku Afforestation Hub.

More planting in the rohe is expected to deliver environmental benefits, including more habitats for native plant and bird species, enhanced indigenous biodiversity in significant areas, improved water quality within and around the Hokianga, Whāngāpe and Ōwhata harbours and reduced erosion into the harbours, Minister Jones says.

A 2,500-hectare area surrounding the Kaipara Harbour will also be planted in native trees, with funding of $688,800 allocated to the Integrated Kaipara Harbour Management Group, Te Uri o Hau/Ngāti Whātua, for the two-year restoration initiative.

“This project will enable mana whenua to be kaitiaki of the lands and waters that are their home. It will contribute to halting sediment runoff into the waterways in the Kaipara and the restoration of the harbour, including Māori cultural values, ecosystem renewal, fish stock development and kaimoana restoration.”