Nats demand Human Rights Commissioner's resignation over Mongrel mob koha

The National Party is calling on Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt to resign following revelations of a $200 donation to the Waikato chapter of the Mongrel Mob.

The donation was revealed as part of an Official Information Act (OIA) request by NZME, which showed the donation was part of $4200 donated as koha to dozens of organizations in the 2020/2021 financial year.

The $200 koha was provided after the commissioner delivered a speech at a hui hosted by the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom in May. Hunt's attendance was criticised at the time, with National's Simeon Brown calling his participation "astonishing".

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson also attended the hui in her role as minister for the prevention of family and sexual violence but it is understood she did not donate to the gang.

Referring to the $200 donation, National leader Judith Collins said 'That Mr Hunt and HRC staff thought it was appropriate to donate to one of New Zealand’s largest gangs calls into question their judgment and raises questions as to the priorities of the commission … Jacinda Ardern should be demanding his resignation."

Hunt said he spoke about social inclusion at the event. He told Radio New Zealand “I think it would have been a dereliction of duty if I declined the invitation to speak about rights, responsibilities and relationships with the Mongrel Mob".