Nats pick Hinurewa Te Hau for Tāmaki Makaurau race

National has chosen Hinurewa Te Hau as its candidate to contest the Tāmaki Makaurau Māori electorate.

She is the first National candidate to contest the seat in over two decades, since 2002.

Te Hau is a senior executive for Creative Northland and co-founder of the Matariki Cultural Foundation, which organises cultural events and promotes Māori and Pacific musicians.

Of Ngāti Hine, Whakatōhea, Ngāti Kahugnunu, Ngāti Rereahu me Ngāti Maniapoto, Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Raukawa descent, Te Hau says the opportunity to campaign for a National government in Tāmaki Makaurau is "incredibly humbling".

“Having a candidate in the Tāmaki Makaurau seat provides National with the chance to connect with voters on the Māori roll and understand the issues that matter most to them.

“The issues for whānau in Tāmaki Makaurau are the same issues we’re seeing across the country – namely a cost-of-living crisis that’s making it harder to pay the rent or mortgage and fill up the car and the shopping trolley.

“Standing for National is embracing my own mana motuhake, which is carrying the faith, belief and determination to create a safe and prosperous future for the communities we serve. My father, Matiu Te Hau, served three terms as National’s Māori vice president, and I stood for National in Māngere in the 1990s.

“I am delighted that the party has made the decision to stand candidates in Māori seats and look forward to working hard for the chance to represent Tāmaki Makaurau in the National team.”