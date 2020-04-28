Navajo Nation loses 59 of their own to COVID-19

There are currently 1,729 cases of COVID 19 and 59 deaths amongst the Navajo Nation (Native American nation) according to Navajo descendent Sahar Khadjenoury. These are alarming numbers, considering their population is only 170,000. Although they are receiving health assistance from various organisations, Khadjenoury says, “its a tad late.”

Khadjenoury was brought up on the reservation and currently volunteers for a relief organisation. She says they have been helping with food, medical supplies, and firewood since February, focusing primarily on the outer communities.

"I think if people were more attentive, and listened to what was going on, I think this could have been not as devastating.

“These are homes that individuals don't have running water, they don't have electricity. So when you have large groups of people that don't have the resources. They are more susceptible,” Khadjenoury says.

Delivering grocery packages to outer communities. Source / provided

To put things into perspective, the Navajo Nation covers an area 71,000 square km (roughly half the size of the North Island), yet only has nine supermarkets in operation and less than 200 police officers. Statistics Khadjenoury considers when asked why her people are so susceptible to the virus.

“When you don’t have a lot of grocery stores or services available, especially in the border towns. You will see a huge group of people in the parking lots to do their shopping and these are the areas that you see the spike in the number of cases.”

Photo / Supplied

Despite the severity of the outbreak, Khadjenoury says that some that many of the people were continuing to gather in large groups, in the early stages of the outbreak.

“There were still churches holding revivals, and this was spread so quickly, so when you have people in large groups, that how this virus moves so fast.

The people of the Navajo Nation are currently under a "night-time curfew" which involves nobody leaving their homes between 9 pm and 8am every day. If they had've looked at the worldwide trends, Khadjenoury says they could have imposed curfews and started to inform their people sooner.