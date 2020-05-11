Nawton Primary educators keep students engaged with Ukulele amidst nation lockdown

Waikato educators Rubina Wheeler and Trevania Walbaekken have utilised lockdown time by engaging their students with ukulele.

“We’ve had a ukulele group that’s been going on for about four years,” Walbaekken told Tapatahi. “It’s really supported our tamariki and whānau.”

The ukulele rōpū known as ‘The Nawton Ukes’ have gathered online every Friday since Alert Level 4 was announced.

Walbaekken says the rōpū sings about love and hope for tomorrow.

“We’ve had a lot of fear surrounding the lockdown but we’ve become powerful during the process.”

Principal Rubina Wheeler says Nawton Primary took necessary measures to ensure whānau felt supported during this time which also meant putting together care-packages for extra support.

Wheeler says Nawton Primary is prepared for Level 2 and has plans set in place to ensure the safety of its students.

“It’s important that our school whānau are safe and ready to come back.”

The Prime Minister is set to make an announcement today which will determine when the country progresses to Alert Level 2.