NBA import not enough to avoid six straight loss for Breakers

Source: Steve Bell/Getty Images

The New Zealand Breakers have fallen to their sixth straight loss of the NBL 21-22 season, after an 84-75 defeat to the Tasmania Jack Jumpers in Hobart last night.

Dan Shamir’s side was down by 9 points at the end of the first quarter after lacklustre defence and disappointing shot selection.

Despite a brief resurgence early in the third and fourth quarters, the kiwis couldn't able to muscle their way back into the game against the new Tasmania-based side.

Former Orlando Magic guard Chassin Randle didn’t make the impact the team might've hoped for in his NBL debut, landing only 8 points in 15 minutes. Fellow import Jeremiah Martin feared better, leading the side's scoring with 24 points.

New Zealand born Yanni Wetzel pocketed 20 points of his own.

The Breakers' next game is against Cairns Taipans on Friday.

Top performers

Tasmania JackJumpers (Josh Adams 21, Clint Steindl 14, Fabijian Krslovic 11)

New Zealand Breakers (Jeremiah Martin 24, Yanni Wetzell 20, Finn Delany 10). 1Q: 25-16. HT: 50-39. 3Q: 69-56.