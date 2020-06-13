NBA reveals plans to restart season

The NBA is currently organising a restart to the season that was abruptly put on hold at the beginning of March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

On June 4, the reformat of the competitive structure for the rest of the season was given the big tick. However, only the top 22 teams will continue the season.

A more detailed schedule has been released by the NBA which could see games commence no later than June 31.

Of the 22 teams, New Zealand will be fortunate enough to support our own NBA star Steven Adams, as he continues to contend for the NBA Championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Losing their All-star point guard, Russell Westbrook during the pre-season, the Thunder had been given up on by NBA fans. But it was the unsuspected rise of sophomore Shae Gilgeous-Alexander and mentoring of veteran Chris Paul that gave this Thunder team the spark they needed to be Championship contenders.

Adams has been a part of the Thunder since his draft in 2013, where he was the 12th pick of the first round. Since then he has fought side by side with All-stars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook who have both since been traded to opposing teams.

Now, being the starting centre for the Thunder, and the team's current veteran, it is up to Adams to help lead his team to the finals and ultimately to win the championship. Although the team has not been heavily talked about as contenders for the finals, they have shocked the NBA continuously throughout the season - there is no telling what the future holds.

Fans can also expect the draft to take place on October 15, if all goes well.

RJ Hampton, who was signed with the NZ Breakers in their most recent season, is expected to be a top pick for this draft class, behind former fellow NBL competitor and No.1 prospected draft pick LaMelo Ball.