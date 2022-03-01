Nearly 20,000 Covid cases; 373 in hospital

The Ministry of Health has reported 19,566 new community cases of Covid-19 today.

The majority of them have come from rapid antigen test results (17,053) while 2,513 PRC tests have returned positive.

Active cases are now just under 100,000, with a total of 99,859 active cases confirmed.

Of the new cases, there are 329 in Northland, 12,530 in Auckland, 1,812 in Waikato, 1,185 in Bay of Plenty, 376 in Lakes, 168 in Hawke's Bay, 260 in Mid Central, 45 in Whanganui, 165 in Taranaki, 88 in Tairāwhiti, 42 in Wairarapa, 691 in Capital and Coast, 355 in Hutt Valley, 196 in Nelson Marlborough, 740 in Cantebury, 37 in South Canterbury, 529 in Southland/Otago and 17 in West Coast regions. Just one case is of an unknown location.

There were 22 cases detected at the border, as Kiwis from Australia returned to Aotearoa yesterday, for the first time since the travel bubble had happened.

Hospitalisations are at 373 today. Of these, four are in Northland, 63 in North Shore, 134 in Middlemore, 115 in Auckland, 23 in Waikato, 10 in Bay of Plenty, three each in Mid Central, Capital and Coast and Rotorua, two in Tairāwhiti, five in Hutt Valley, four in Canterbury and one each in Souther, Nelson-Marlborough, Taranaki and Hawke's Bay hospitals. Nine people are now receiving ICU care for Covid-19.

Yesterday there were 388 first doses, 733 second doses, 74 third primary doses, 23,465 booster doses, 1,452 paediatric first doses and 231 paediatric second doses administered.