Negotiations underway for $465m NZ Rugby deal

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson has provided an update on a multi-million dollar deal with a US investment company.

Earlier this year, overseas tech giant Silver Lake was reported to have offered nearly half a billion dollars for a 15% stake in the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZR).

But top players have raised concerns about what the sale could mean for the union's Māori and Pasifika culture. It was reported the NZ Rugby Players Association had sent NZR a letter, signed by six leading players, in which it says it will not grant approval for the proposed sale.

But Robinson said at a media briefing following yesterday's monthly board meeting that a lot had been done since then to consult all relevant parties involved.

“I've had the opportunity to speak to some senior All Blacks and I think they remain very open-minded to what is being proposed at this stage,” he said.

'Transformational opportunity'

The negotiations are underway but Robinson sees the potential the investors will have in the game moving into the future.

“We do believe it's truly a transformational opportunity for all of the game and we think there's an opportunity for all to be able to think about what it looks like in the future if we're able to work towards a partnership like this,” he said.

The growing concerns from the players were based on identity and culture and the risk of exploitation. Robinson is unconvinced this will be an issue.

"We do believe we've given due care and consideration overall the potential risks, controls and enhancement around cultural consideration,

“But having said this, we know there are conversations that are to be had to ensure that everyone is comfortable with the work we're doing."