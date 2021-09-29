Nehe Milner-Skudder shares mental health experiences in new video series

Former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder has partnered with digital mental health company, Clearhead, in an effort to raise awareness about mental health.

Nehe, of Ngāti Porou and Tapuika, is working alongside the Kiwi-owned company to produce a series of videos, drawing inspiration from his own experiences and struggles with mental health.

“For me, it was about becoming aware of how much mental health affects, not only us as rugby players but society as a whole.

“And it allows me another opportunity to voice my story in the hope that it will help others, especially in these trying times.”

Nehe Milner-Skudder shares personal experiences with mental health. Source / Clearhead

With support from the NIB Foundation, the initiative was developed as a direct response to experiences and user feedback, as many young Māori are wanting resources that are more relatable.

“I want young Māori to know it’s normal to go through tough times, and also to just normalise this too, to the point where we’re not talking about how brave and courageous people are for talking about their feelings.”

These videos along with other mental health resources were launched in conjunction with Mental Health Week, and are available on the Clearhead website.

“It’s good because it opens your mind to different ways of thinking. It helps you unpack your emotions and just gives you strategies that are suitable for you.”