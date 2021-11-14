Nehe's summer goals: 'Just being there to support my beautiful wahine'

Nehe Milner-Skudder is looking forward to having his baby.

"I'll probably be clearing my schedule over the summer to be honest, we've got our first pēpē in January," the former All Black told Te Ao Toa.

"So I'll be making sure everything at home is all sorted for our new arrival and just being there to support my beautiful wahine."

Milner-Skudder also spoke about his semi-final prep before Manawatu's NPC semi-final against Otago, and how much he treasures his game for Ngāti Porou East Coast.

"They (East Coast) had a couple of alright ring-ins, some Ma'a Nonu fulla and Hosea Gear. I think those are their names," he joked.

Milner-Skudder says it was a "very special moment" to put on the sky blue.