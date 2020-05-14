Netball comp to kick off June 19

The Government gave the green light last week for professional sport to re-start under COVID-19 Alert Level 2, as long as the necessary public health measures are in place.

All the games will be played at the Auckland Netball Centre when a 10-week competition resumes on 19 June.

Netball New Zealand believed a single venue was the best way to minimise exposure and meet the Ministry of Health requirements.

Teams will come in for the weekend, play their games, then return home.

Games will be played on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.