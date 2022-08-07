Netball star Erena Mikaere just 'chopped her hair off' for a cause close to her heart

Erena's hair gets the chop - Part I

Netball star Erena Mikaere just chopped her hair off and Black Fern Stacey Fluhler got the opportunity to do it for her.

"I'm currently nervous, I don't know how I'm going to talk as you're doing it," Erena told Stacey during Sunday evening's Te Ao Toa programme.

"I'm doing it for brain tumour awareness. I have a lot of whānau who are part of it - who have had it, who have dealt with it," she said.

"I have a friend who has just got brain tumour cancer and she started the foundation because there was no awareness around it and there's so many people who either deal with it as a family or get it and there was no information, no help.

"So she started this foundation to be able to give those families some support."

"I just thought it was something I could do and make people aware to it," said Erena, who let out a shocked "wow" as her hair fell away.

"I don't think I'll pass my hairdresser's course, but hey I'm an athlete," Stacey said in an effort to comfort her.

"We've raised four grand so far, there's a Givealittle page," said Erena.

"So whānau, there's still time to donate if you want, any amount. It doesn't matter whether you put in a dollar or more."

The Givealittle page for donations is Brave it for Brain Tumour Support NZ.

