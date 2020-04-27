New $108m in funding for housing 'doesn’t solve the problem' says community leaders

Yesterday the government announced an extra $107.6million to help vulnerable people who need homes, but community leaders say they would rather see the money invested in Māori homeownership.

One of them is Ricky Houghton, of He Korowai Trust in Kaitaia. He has been living at the Trust's premises since day one of lockdown, along with three kaimahi and 20 whānau. He says he's had to turn away others seeking shelter.

“I would much rather see $100 million invested in Māori homeownership. It’s a nice gesture I think but it’s not a solution. It doesn’t solve the problem. I think it just shifts it to beyond where we are right now.”

In Tauranga, Tommy Wilson's Te Tuinga Whānau Trust ran out of accommodation two weeks ago, until he turned to the RSA for help.

“We couldn’t move anyone else so we reached out to the RSA and they came back with 22 rooms which we will have filled by this weekend.”

He says the funding announced by the government yesterday, “is putting roofs over heads right now” but he agrees with Houghton in the long term.

“I agree with Ricky long term. Let’s start putting some whare for whānau all up and down the country. But at the moment we’re just dealing with the crisis we have on our table right now and its morphing from the Coronavirus into extreme poverty.”

Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods says the new funding of $107.6 million will ensure people in need continue to be housed for the longer term, with 1600 units being funded.

“It will enable people to stay housed until we can secure more long-term housing supply.”

Woods says as the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, the government’s build programme and work with the construction sector will resume to bring on more housing at pace.