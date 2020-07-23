New act brings Te Puia into Te Arawa Treaty settlement

Te Arawa iwi is celebrating the passing of the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute Vesting Act 2020 at Parliament, saying it has been a long time coming.

The act will vest Te Puia | NZMACI, the national tourism and cultural arts institution, in Rotorua iwi and hapū under the Te Puia New Zealand Arts and Crafts limited partnership, as part of the Te Arawa Treaty settlement.

Ngāti Wāhiao Tūhourangi, the hapū of Ngāti Hurungaterangi, Ngāti Taeotū, Ngāti Te Kahu o Ngāti Whakaue and Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust, will be the kaitiaki of the institution under that partnership.

Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta says it is fitting that mana whenua of the Whakarewarewa Valley land assume ownership of the Te Puia / NZMACI business after the land on which the tourist attraction operates was returned to the iwi in 2009.