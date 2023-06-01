New appointments made to Ngā Aho Whakaari board

Piripi Curtis (Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Pikiao) has been appointed the new chair of Ngā Aho Whakaari.

A former board member of NAW and managing director of marae tour business Hikoi NZ, Curtis has been part of many films and television shows such as Hunting Aotearoa and Pete & Pio.

He is also a producer of the upcoming Māori language feature film Ka Whawhai Tonu, which is centred on the battle of Ōrākau.

He takes over from Dr Rueben Collier.

“We want to thank Reuben for his time on the board, and certainly his expertise in our world. He will be missed by us but we understand there are many demands as a professor at the wānanga at this time so we appreciate how much time he has given us, and we are lesser for his departure,” Curtis says.

Whakaata Māori presenter Peata Melbourne has also been appointed to the board of NAW. She presents the weekday news show Te Ao Mārama, is an award-winning filmmaker, the managing director of Te Koru Media and more.

“The screen industry has many untapped opportunities for Māori in the sector, and with the demand for indigenous storytelling, cast and crew, it’s time to be a part of a movement like NAW, which can drive the political agenda for tangata whenua in screen production,” Melbourne says.