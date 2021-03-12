New arrest over Waiohau stabbing

Police investigating the death of Jamaine Wharton have made a further arrest.



A 41-year-old man has been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.



He is scheduled to appear in Whakatāne District Court today.

Last week, two men and a youth were jointly charged with assault with intent to injure, and a 42-year-old woman was also been charged with inciting the assault. The four will also all appear in Whakatāne District Court on April 9.

On Saturday, February 27, Jamaine Wharton attended a 21st birthday party at the Waiohau Rugby Clubrooms where he was assaulted and later stabbed. He died hours later at 2am.



Jamaine Wharton, 31, leaves behind five children and a partner.

A Givealittle page has been set up by Wharton's relative, Lana Williams. She says, "He was taken in such an evil way. I just want to show them some love. If you can help, thank you."

Williams says Wharton was loving, humble and always thinking of others.

"He was a great fisherman. He was always there for me and so many others, so I would like to try to show the whanau some love. The children range from the ages of almost one to 14 years old."

Whakatāne Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson says the investigation into Jamaine’s murder is continuing.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who has relevant information but has not yet spoken to us."



He asks those people to call 105 and quote file number 210228/0465 if they can help.



Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.