New authors write books telling Ngāti Mahuta ki Te Hauauru stories

The four proud new authors (from left): Taituwha King, Maea Marshall, Ivan Kana and Henureina Mangan



Four Māori authors from the hapu of Ngāti Mahuta ki Te Hauauru have launched their books in time to distribute to schools throughout Waikato and beyond as their new year starts off.

These authors believe there is still worth in reading books and not just digital platforms. Dr Haki Tuaupiki of the University of Waikato is spearheading the initiative and is excited children can now learn firsthand about Ngāti Māhuta ki Te Hauauru stories, language, and customs.

“We can take hold of and nurture the well-being of those who want this treasure,” Tuaupiki said.

Henureina Mangan, Ivan Kana, Maea Marshall and Taituwha King, who all whakapapa to Ngāti Mahuta ki Te Hauauru, launched seven books yesterday. These books will go into schools in Waikato and beyond.

Initially shy

The content of the books has been based on personal experiences and was written for the authors’ children and grandchildren.

The books relate to all ages as the writers are elders, adults, and youth who are sharing their perspectives of the world they grew up in.

For Tuaupiki, the hardest part of putting the books together was convincing the writers to come on board. That was due to their whakamā/ shyness to give the books a go as this was a first for most.

Customs of the sea and land, poukai, the Māori King’s coronation, identity, sites of significance, personal stories of growing up in Ngāti Mahuta ki Te Hauauru are some of the topics, using language, idioms, words, proverbial sayings, slang only heard in Ngāti Mahuta ki Te Hauauru.

The books are written mostly in Māori with a bit of English for translation.

“My book is about names of places and what happened there so my grandchildren can see, our ancestors lived like that,” Henureina Menghan said.

Ivan Kana said, “My book is about sharing my experiences about learning about our Māori world and the language. I want my book to encourage others like me who grew up in the city to chase after Māoritanga.”

Children love books

Te Ao Mārama asked the authors if books still resonated with children today, or was teaching children better via digital platforms?.

Maea Marshall answered by saying, “I think reading is current, I appreciate the devices that are out there today. My mokopuna has them but they like to turn pages on a book and they like to feel and touch the book.”

And Taituwha King said, “There is a place for technology, and soon these books will be added to all digital platforms because this is the world our children live in”.

The books took four months to write and prepare for distribution. Te Mātāwai funded the initiative.

After being shy about writing their first books, the four authors are well into writing their next ones.

Soon copies of the books will go out to schools around the country and to the marae and whānau of Ngāti Mahuta ki Te Hauauru.