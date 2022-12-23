New Avatar film boycotted by indigenous peoples

The latest instalment and sequel to the highs grossing film of all time Avatar: The Way of Water has taken the world by storm making 134 million dollars in its open weekend domestically and 300.5 million dollars internationally for a grand total of 434.5 million dollars.

With some like PressBooks Hannah Fitzgerald calling Avatar ‘Just Pocahontas With Blue People In Space’ the tribal aspects avatar has drawn from native people from across the planet haven’t gone unnoticed with some critics calling out Avatar director James Cameron for cultural appropriation.

Now with the release of the new Avatar film less than favourable comments made by Cameron have resurfaced saying that the Lakota Sioux Nation was a "hopeless" and "dead-end society" in an interview with The Guardian in 2010.

This was after Cameron visited the Xingu Tribe in the Amazon who were facing developers of the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam and while he was there he witnessed cultural ceremonies.

"I felt like I was 130 years back in time, watching what the Lakota Sioux might have been saying at a point when they were being pushed and they were being killed and they were being asked to displace,"

'Horrible and Racist'

Cameron also said that if the Lakota Sioux in the past were able to see the future of their people’s current state of existence and the problems and pressures of modern society causing they kids to have some of the highest suicide rates in the US that “they would have fought a lot harder."

Chiara Sottile, a Karuk journalist responded to the “deeply offensive" comments on Twitter and said "James Cameron saying the Lakota should have 'fought a lot harder' against forced removal and imperialism, calling Indigenous peoples 'hopeless' and 'a dead-end society,'" she wrote on Twitter.

"I am not hopeless (I hope for an apology!). Native people are still here, still brilliant."

Cameron is also being accused of having white-orientated casting with the only Black Latina actress Zoe Saldaña and Aotearoa’s own Cliff Curtis (Ngāti Hauiti, Te Arawa) and Duane Evans Jr (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi) as the only non-white people cast in the film.

Yuè Begay, Nádleehí and Navajo influencer and co-chair of Indigenous Pride L.A said on Twitter that the new Avatar film was “horrible and racist” and that Cameron was "guilty of favouring non-Indigenous folk" in casting for Na'vi calling it ‘Blueface’.