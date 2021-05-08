New board to assist whānau affected by Christchurch mosque attacks

Photo / File

A new collective impact board will enable the voices of those affected by the March 15 mosque attacks in Christchurch to be more effectively heard, Social Development Associate Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan announced today.

Seven members of the Christchurch Muslim community have been appointed to the newly established board, which was one of the key recommendations of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the 2019 attack.

“The collective impact board brings together community and government representatives to guide ongoing support services for the families and individuals affected by the Christchurch mosque attacks,” said Associate Minister Radhakrishnan.

The seven community representatives will make up the majority of the board, alongside six government agency representatives.

The board is intended to ensure the views and perspectives of those directly affected by the mosque attacks are properly represented to ensure that the support provided addresses their needs. It will also help to guide the Kaiwhakaoranga Specialised Case Management Service, which has worked closely with the affected community since April 2019.

“Based on the community’s feedback and the Royal Commission’s report, steps have already been taken to enhance the service to support a broader group of affected families with a wider range of needs and services. These changes include seconding staff from Immigration New Zealand and Accident Compensation Corporation, and bringing into the team a dedicated work broker to help connect people into employment."