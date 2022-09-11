New book celebrates St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College

Over 200 guests and past pupils of St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College gathered in Napier on Saturday to celebrate the launch of a new book written in the school's honour.

Author Dr Malcolm Mulholland (Ngāti Kahungunu) conducted more than 160 interviews with former pupils, staff and their whānau for the book, A History of St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College.

"Malcolm has written more than a history here; he has captured the unique spirit of sisterhood and pride in being Māori that is so prevalent at this college," says Eboni Waitere, executive director of the book's publisher, Huia Publishers.

"The result is an important keepsake for anyone connected to the college, but also an insight into the role a college of this calibre plays in shaping the history and future of Aotearoa."

Notable past-pupils include Dames Whina Cooper, Kāterina Mataira, Georgina Kingi (the present school principal) and Hinewhehi Mohi, as well as Lady June Mead and recently appointed Chief Justice Kiri Tahana.

The St Joseph’s choir and kapa haka are internationally renowned for their beautiful voices, with well-known singers Maisey Rika, Moana Maniapoto, Whirimako Black and Dame Hinewhehi Mohi to name but a few trailblazers the college has produced over the years.