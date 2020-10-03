New border case, care advised during school holidays

There is one new confirmed case of Covid-19 to report from managed isolation in New Zealand today and no new confirmed cases in the community, the Ministry of Health says.



The person who has tested positive arrived in New Zealand on 1 October from England via Hong Kong. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.



Three previously reported cases have recovered. This means the total number of active cases is now 41. Of those, 33 are imported cases in MIQ facilities and 8 are community cases.



There is no one in hospital with Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

Voting

With voting places open today, the ministry is encouraging people to take precautions to keep safe.

This includes scanning into the voting place with the NZ Covid Tracer app, taking your own pen to mark the voting paper, keeping your distance from people you do not know inside the voting place (even at alert level 1), and using the hand sanitiser provided on the way in and out of the place.



School holidays

The ministry is also asking whānau not to let their guard down over the school holidays. They say to call Healthline or a GP if you become unwell and not to wait until you get home to get tested.



It is recommended people continue to sign into places using the tracer app or keep a record of where they have been. The ministry says this is especially important when on holiday because people may not remember all the locations they have visited.



Wearing a mask continues to be mandatory on public transport in Auckland, and when flying to or from the city.

