There is one new case of Covid-19 reported today, bringing the total number of active cases to three.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the man in his 60s flew from Pakistan and arrived in New Zealand on June 13.

“The man flew from Lahore in Pakistan to Doha and then from Doha to Melbourne on June 11. Then he flew from Melbourne on flight NZ124 on the 13th of June. So again this is a case at the border. We will continue to get cases at the border.”

Dr Bloomfield says the man wore a face mask on the flight and is in a quarantine facility in Auckland at the Jet Park Hotel.

The Ministry of Health is in the process of contacting all passengers on the Air New Zealand flight from Melbourne, says Dr Bloomfield.

“Those people coming in on that flight from Australia will be in managed isolation facilities in Auckland as well.”

Today's new cases comes after the two women found on Tuesday to have Covid-19.

The women were put into a managed isolation at the Novatel in Ellerslie, Auckland but were granted leave to drive to Wellington for a funeral on compassionate grounds.

“In this instance, these individuals should have been tested prior to leaving the managed isolation facility," says Dr Bloomfield.

Dr Bloomfield says the Ministry of Health and organisations within the public sector are committed to ensuring New Zealand’s borders are safe.

“As you’re aware there is still a pandemic raging off our shores and in fact the number of daily cases continues to be at a very high number around the globe.”

In total, there have been 1,507 confirmed and probable cases reported in Aotearoa.