New case of Covid-19 arrived from Melbourne

There is one new case of Covid-19 reported in managed isolation today.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says this case is a man in his 20s who arrived in New Zealand on July 30 from Melbourne.

It comes as millions of people in Melbourne are under lockdown as Victoria tries to stem a fresh wave of cases. Yesterday the state recorded its deadliest day with 19 deaths and 322 new cases.

Dr Bloomfield says the man has been staying in managed isolation at the Grand Millennium Hotel in Auckland. He tested negative on day three of his stay but positive on day 12.

“This emphasises the importance of testing twice during that 14-day managed isolation period. There are some people who do not test positive in their first few days,” Dr Bloomfield says..

The total number of cases of Covid-19 confirmed cases is 1220.

“We have 22 active cases in New Zealand at the moment. They are all in managed isolation or quarantine facilities,” says Dr Bloomfield.

“It’s been 102 days since we’ve had a case of Covid-19 in the community that we didn’t know the source of.”

Yesterday 1,874 tests were processed and of those, 522 swabs were taken in managed isolation in quarantine.