New case today brings active total to 14

One new case of a man with Covid-19 in managed isolation in New Zealand was reported today, with no cases of community transmission.

The new case is a man in his 30s, who arrived in New Zealand on June 21 from Kenya, via Doha and Brisbane. He has been staying at the Novotel Ellerslie and is moving to the Jet Park Hotel today. The man tested positive for Covid-19 as part of routine testing on day 3 of his stay.

That brings New Zealand’s total number of active cases to 14, all in managed isolation or quarantine facilities. There are no cases in the community.

New Zealand’s total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 1,170.

The number of tests completed by laboratories yesterday was 9,825. That brings the total number of tests completed to 378,257.

There will still be wide testing of people with cold or flu-like symptoms as part of the community testing and surveillance for the virus.

The main clarification in the case definition that was updated yesterday means that not everyone who is tested will need to self-isolate while they are awaiting the results of their test ‐ only those who have respiratory symptoms and have had one or more of the following in the last 14 days:

contact with a confirmed of a probable case;

international travel;

direct contact with someone who has travelled overseas;

a history of working on an international aircraft or shipping vessel;

cleaning at an international airport or maritime ports or areas frequently visited by international visitors.

Earlier in June, the director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, signalled a move to more strongly focused testing at New Zealand's borders. That approach was announced by Health Minister David Clark this week, including that there will again be testing of asymptomatic workers involved in managed isolation and quarantine plus airport and border staff. This is part of New Zealand's wider surveillance measures and is expected to be operational in early July.

The Ministry of Health's updated approach to testing also includes testing everyone in managed isolation twice during their stay whether symptomatic or not and surveillance testing of people working in managed isolation facilities and around the border.

Whenever any cases of Covid-19 are found at the managed isolation facilities and it’s assessed that there may have been close contacts at the airport, CCTV footage is reviewed to assist with that assessment. Since June 16 there has been no testing of airport staff as part of New Zealand's contact tracing process.