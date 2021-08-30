New celebrity livestream show Ani-Piks launches on the 'Gram

Māori Television is already running Te Ao Tapatahi and Te Ao Mārama as daily livestreams on Facebook. Now, a new interactive celebrity lockdown chat show has been launched today, and it's on Instagram.

The new show, Ani Piks, is anchored by Ani-Piki Tuari (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Ngāi Tūhoe). She takes the half-hour bilingual talkfest live on Māori Television's Instagram page daily at 12:30pm.

This week’s featured personalities include Olympic gold medalist Stacey Fluhler (today); Fijian-Māori comedian Joe ‘Joey’ Daymond (tomorrow, August 31 ); LGBQTI advocate and social media influencer Kris Fox (Wednesday, September 1); and international hip hop dancer Lance Savali (Thursday, September 2).

The online digital series allows viewers to interact in real-time with the host and her featured celebrity by sending through their own questions.

Many of the special guests on Ani Piks will share personal stories about their reo Māori journey but for those less fluent, Tuari has a kete of ‘kupu Māori’ or word games to help them interact in Māori in a fun and relaxed way.

A fluent reo Māori speaker, Tuari is a writer, performer, producer, and educator who presents Māori Television’s lockdown lessons for tamariki every weekday morning on Te Reo channel -Mauri Reo Mauri Ora: Kōanga 2021.