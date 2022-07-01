New chair for Te Kura

Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand chair Nicola Ngarewa is to become chair of New Zealand’s biggest school, Te Kura.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said Ngarewa’s skills and experience “make her the ideal person to lead the board of New Zealand’s largest school. Te Kura offers education and courses from early childhood to NCEA Level 3, mostly delivered through online and distance learning.”

She will take the chair in September when Barbara Ala’alatoa steps down at the end of her term.

Nicola Ngarewa is a teacher and school principal at Spotswood College in Taranaki. She was previously principal at Tamatea High School and Patea Area School.

Kaikōura appointment

Hipkins also announced the appointment of John Tait, principal of Kaikōura High School and a former Te Reo Māori teacher who has worked alongside iwi guiding schools to connect with mana whenua to the Teaching Council, an independent organisation representing teachers from early childhood education through to primary and secondary, in mainstream and kaupapa Māori schools.