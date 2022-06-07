New coach Stacey Jones names debut Warriors side

Photo/Vodafone Warriors chief executive Cameron George and interim head coach Stacey Jones.
Following the news earlier today of the immediate departure of Warriors coach Nathan Brown, newly-appointed head coach and Warriors legend Stacey Jones has named his first squad as he hopes to snap the club's five-game losing streak.
To do so, Jones (Ngāpuhi) and his Warriors players must beat the Cronulla Sharks, who are sixth on the table.
Back-rower Josh Curran makes his return after injury saw him out since the Anzac Day thrashing against the Melbourne Storm but will return from the bench.
It is one of two changes in the playing squad, which remains rather the same as last week. The other change is new signee Dunamis Lui joining the bench, covering for Aaron Pene, who is still in the extended squad but is being cautious after taking a knock last Saturday.
In an interview via Zoom, the newly appointed head coach, sitting with Warriors chief executive Cameron George says, "We certainly have to make some changes, whether it be positional. But right at the moment, the group needs to be stable.
"It's been evident the last month that our resilience, our steel, our effort is not there. That's a part of the game that we've got to sort out before we can sort anything else out so that's a big focus for me."
It's been a crazy day for Warriors fans and the club itself, with Nathan Brown's immediate release causing shockwaves throughout the rugby league world. But he wasn't the only coach released, as the Wests Tigers also saw their coach Michael Maguire axed moments ago.
Jones begins his coach campaign to get the Warriors from the bottom eight by doing battle with the Sharks at Moreton Daily Stadium on Sunday at 8:15pm on Sky Sport.
Warriors Squad for Sharks clash
1. REECE WALSH
2. DALLIN WATENE-ZELEZNIAK
3. ROCCO BERRY
4. ADAM POMPEY
5. MARCELO MONTOYA
6. CHANEL HARRIS-TAVITA
7. SHAUN JOHNSON
8. BEN MURDOCH-MASILA
9. WAYDE EGAN
10. JAZZ TEVAGA
11. EUAN AITKEN
12. TOHU HARRIS (c)
13. JACK MURCHIE
Extended bench:
14. JOSH CURRAN
15. BUNTY AFOA
16. DUNAMIS LUI
17. BAYLEY SIRONEN
18. FREDDY LUSSICK
20. AARON PENE
21. ELIESA KATOA
22. JESSE ARTHARS
23. RONALD VOLKMAN