New Covid-19 case in Auckland

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

The Ministry of Health says the case is a man in his 40s who arrived in Aotearoa on Sunday, July 12 from Africa.

He was staying at the Sebel Manukau and tested negative on day three of his stay. He then tested positive on around day 12 and is now being transferred to a quarantine facility in Auckland.

The ministry says the man’s case reinforces why testing is done twice during people’s time in managed isolation.

“A second test around day 12 is needed because the infection may take longer to develop in some people. It’s an important check used to find out if a person is safe to leave managed isolation.”

Regional Public Health is interviewing him about his travel history.

There are two new recovered cases today, which means the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 21.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1,206 and there is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for the infection.

Yesterday 2,830 tests were completed, bringing the total number of tests completed to date in the country to 451,616.