New Covid-19 case lives next door to isolation hotel

The Ministry of Health will be releasing more details later today about an Auckland community transmission case found this morning with no connections to the border.

The case is an AUT student, who lives in the Vincent Street Residences next door to a managed isolation hotel, the Grand Millennium.

The woman became symptomatic on Monday and was tested on Tuesday. She went to work at A - Z Collection on High Street from Sunday to Wednesday.



Her positive test was confirmed this morning and she was moved to the Auckland quarantine facility today. The city remains at level 1 as Ministry of Health and government officials seek more information.

Auckland Regional Public Health is interviewing the woman today to identify close and casual contacts, and to understand her movements during the period she may have been infectious, believed to have been around Saturday, November 7.

Health officials say additional locations of interest will be identified and notified to the public as soon as possible, including any locations in the central city area where the case lives and works.



Auckland health officials are also working to provide additional testing in this central city area. The location of that additional testing will be available later today.



Genome testing of this case is also underway to identify potential links to previous cases.

Limited contacts

Health officials say the woman lives alone and appears to have had limited community outings recently. For instance, she has not visited a supermarket during the period she might have been infectious. She is a student at AUT but has not been to any lectures or classes on campus since mid-October. The officials say there is no concern with any potential exposures on campus.



They asked people who may have visited A-Z Collections store on High St and the Vincent Residences at 106 Vincent Street between Saturday, November 7 and today to isolate and get advice on being tested promptly even if asymptomatic, and stay isolated until they get the results.



The case being investigated was one of three new cases today. One case was detected in a recent returnee in a managed isolation facility. The person arrived on Monday from Los Angeles and returned a positive test on Wednesday and has been moved to the Auckland quarantine facility.



A case in the community is connected to the November quarantine cluster. Case C is a close contact of Case B and tested positive on 11 November 11.



Case C met Case B for lunch in Wellington at the Little Penang restaurant on The Terrace on Friday afternoon. On developing symptoms on Saturday the person self-isolated at home and had a Covid-19 test.

Get a test

Although initially returning a negative result on day 3, the person was moved to quarantine at the Grand Mercure in Wellington as a precaution on Tuesday. A second test yesterday resulted in a positive result.



Push notifications were sent out on Sunday for Little Penang The Terrace, visited by Case B and Case C.

Health officials say anyone who visited the restaurant between 1pm and 4pm on Friday should have a test if they feel symptomatic.



Household contacts for Case C are in isolation and have returned negative results.



All identified close contacts of the new case are isolating.



All close contacts of Case B, other than Case C, have returned a negative test result.



Numbers

Two previously reported cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 53.



The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,635.



Yesterday laboratories completed 6,581 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,155,514.