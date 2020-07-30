New Covid-19 case a woman who arrived from Ireland

There is one new case of Covid-19 in New Zealand managed isolation today - a woman in her 20s who arrived from Ireland via Dubai on July 24.



The Ministry of Health says she tested positive on day three of her isolation at the Rydges facility in Rotorua.

“She has now been transferred to Auckland for quarantine,” the ministry said in a statement.

There are no recovered cases reported today, so the number of active cases in the country is 24 and there are 1210 confirmed cases.



Yesterday 2,523 tests were processed bringing the total number of tests completed to date 462,590.

Covid-19 case in South Korea

The ministry is continuing to receive and analyse information about the traveller who recently tested positive upon arrival in South Korea.

"There continues to be no evidence of transmission in New Zealand involving this case," the ministry says.

"The public health risk is considered low and all domestic contacts of this case tested so far have returned negative results. Further contact tracing - and where appropriate testing - is taking place."

It has been 90 days since the last case of coronavirus was acquired locally from an unknown source.